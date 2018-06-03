Hamilton Achievers 4-H Club News

On Feb. 17, 4-H members from all over the county met at the home of Bob and Peggy Adams. Peggy gave the group a China painting class. There were seven members present. Alanah Haase and Josie Morgan were those attending from the Achievers Club.

Registration for 4-H Camp at Crowder State Park began Feb. 20 online. Slots fill up fast, so you need to apply ASAP!

Upcoming Events

March 9: 4-H Lock-In at Chillicothe YMCA.

March 10: Highway 13 Clean-Up (meet at Walker’s Collision at 10 a.m.) After clean-up, we are having a pot luck lunch also at Walkers.

March 11, 18 and 25: Quilting with Richard Evans at the Kidder Methodist Church.

March 24-25: State Teen Conference in Columbia.

March 25: Tentative date for March meeting.

April 2: Achievers Fundraiser at the Liberty Pizza Ranch, 116 Stewart Court.

April 22: Contest Day at the Kingston Nazarene Church.

The Anderson family was the February host family. The March host family is the Wilson Family. We still need pictures of various 4-H projects to include with our news items. Please text to Mikayla and Ryan Robertson at (816) 465-0768, or bring them to the next meeting.