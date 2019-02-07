The Hamilton Achievers 4-H Club News

This has been a busy week as everyone is trying to finish their projects and have them ready for Achievement Day on July 13. On Sunday Richard Evans quilting class met at the Kidder United Methodist Church to work on their quilts. On Monday, some of the arts and craft group met at Dottie Russell's home in Kingston to do a woodworking project. Saturday morning the Shooting Sports Archery Class met at the shooting range west of Polo, with Mike Arway their instructor. Saturday afternoon another arts and crafts class was held at the Golden Age Nursing Home in Braymer with Carol Gorman leading a hula-hoop rug making class. The June meeting was held at Chilly Bay on Sunday, June 30, with our members, families and friends enjoying an afternoon of fun in the sun.

Anyone interested in being a project leader, please let Debbie know at our next meeting, or for more information about becoming a volunteer.

All 4-H members are encouraged to continue to sell 911 signs.

We need members to give demonstrations at our monthly meetings.

Anyone wishing to put a project, etc., meeting date in the Upcoming Events should text that information to the reporters at 1-816-284-4292, or 1-816-465-0768. We would also like you to include pictures taken at these events that you would like to share and a short description of who is in the photo, what they are doing, and any other information you would like to share.

We have asked that each member to do an Arts and Crafts project on their own. This way everyone will have a project hopefully different from everyone else.

Upcoming Events

July 13 - Achievement Day; Caldwell County Fair

July 28 - Tentative date for July meeting

Aug. 8-18 - Missouri State Fair, Sedalia

Our June host family was the Grant Family. The Robertson family will host the July meeting. The August host families are the Guyett and Williams families. The Dockery family is the September host family. We appreciate these families for supplying our refreshments and for the ones that donate their time to teach projects. Thank You.

Check out our website at hhtp://4h.missouri.edu/resources

Respectfully submitted by

Mikayla, Ryan and Justin Robertson

Achievers 4-H Reporters