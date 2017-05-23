Hamilton Aldermen raise water/sewer rates

The Hamilton Board of Aldermen met for their regular session on Wednesday, May 10. All members of the board were present with the exception of Alderman Fred Moss. Also attending were Mayor Winford Gilliam, City Administrator, Jean Van Iperen, City Attorney, Robert Cowherd and City Clerk, Debra Davis.

During public participation, IB Fugate addressed the city council. Fugate currently lives inside city limits but he is wanting to build a new house just outside the limits and hook onto city water and sewer at his new location. At last month’s meeting the city council approved Fugate’s request to hook on to the water. At that time City Administrator Van Iperen stated that whether he could hook onto the water would depend upon the approval of Department of Natural Resources (DNR). Fugate was upset that he was not clearly informed by the city of what they needed from him and it was never mentioned in last month’s meeting that a contract needed to be signed. In the meantime, the city passed ordinances that raised the cost of tapping fees and water/sewer rates.

For more on this article, see this week's edition of the Caldwell County News!