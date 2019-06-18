Hamilton Highland Cemetery News

The Highland Cemetery Board met at the cemetery on Tues., June 11, at 7 p.m. for their 2019 board meeting. Topics related to the finances, care and maintenance of the cemetery were discussed. In April, for the first time in many years, all the roads within the cemetery received new gravel, including larger base gravel on the newer addition. More gravel may be ordered in the fall as donations allow. Funds are also welcome to assist with the expense of summer mowing. The time for picking up flowers following Memorial Day has passed and cemetery volunteers will be disposing of remaining flowers to allow for mowing to commence.

Families with loved ones at Highland are reminded to secure any remaining flowers in vases and saddles on headstones. Board members present for the meeting included: Dana Brown, pres., Karen Walker, treas., Connie Lintner, sec., Gordon Dale Swindler, Janet Evans, Julie Hill, Bob and Susie Lund, Neil Baker, and Dena McCrea.

Donations may be sent to Highland Cemetery, P.O. Box 305, Hamilton, MO