Hamilton Middle School delivers May baskets

The Middle School Student Council delivered over 125 spring baskets and candy to people visiting and working in Hamilton on Friday, April 27th. This is an annual service project enjoyed by both students and recipients of the treats. Members include; (front row left to right) Ryan Hartley, Johnny Morrison, Natalie West, Treyson Burke. (second row left to right) Silas Prothero, Jacey Knudsen, Andee Angle, Olivia Edwards, Anisten Houghton, Aubrey Logston, Gideon McBee. (third row left to right) Daxton Grooms, A.J. Hon, Liam Galbraith. The student council is sponsored by Brian Murrell and Kalen Prothero.