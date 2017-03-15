Hamilton Police to crack down on youth seat belt violators

The Hamilton Police Department announced today they are joining with statewide Law Enforcement March 15th-31st for an aggressive youth seat belt mobilization to crack down on Missouri’s seat belt law violations and to reduce highway fatalities.

Only 70 percent of Missouri teens wear their seat belts when driving or riding in a motor vehicle. Eight out of ten teen vehicle drivers and passengers killed in traffic crashes are unbuckled.

Under the Graduated Driver’s License (GDL) law, teens are required to wear their seat belt as its primary offense, meaning they can be pulled over solely for not wearing their seat belts.

“Local motorists should be prepared for stepped up seat belt enforcement,” said Chief April Locke. “We will be out there to remind you seat belts – can – and do – save Lives.”

Seat belt use is the single most effective way to protect people and reduce fatalities in motor vehicle crashes.

Buckle Up and Arrive Alive. For more information on Missouri seatbelt usage, Visit www.saveMOlives.com.