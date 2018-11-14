Home / News / Hamilton R-2 Veterans celebration
Placing a rose on the empty Veteran's chair.Patty Taylor and Romme Darrah from the Twisted Stitchers Quilt Guild presenting Quilts of Valor to 13 Veterans.

Hamilton R-2 Veterans celebration

Wed, 11/14/2018 - 10:24 admin

Quilts of valor were presented by the Twisted Stitchers Quilt Guild from Kidder to 13 Veterans at the Hamilton R-2 School's Veteran's Day Program. Recipients of the quilts were Bryon Atkinson (not present), Dean Bowers, Dennis Chapman (not present), Jim Cochenour, Carlos Dorrel (not present), David Harris (not present), Todd Issleib, James Lisk, Earl Miller, Bill Riddle (not present), Edward Segar, Gordon Dale Swindler, and Ed Weaverling.

