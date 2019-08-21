Hamilton Steam & Gas Engine Show results

Hamilton held their annual Northwest Missouri Steam and Gas Engine Show over the weekend. Due to the weather, the tractor pull on Saturday was cancelled when a heavy rain Friday night put a damper on the event. The rest of the scheduled events went on as scheduled.

(See image gallery for more photos)

2019 In Town Parade Results:

Antique Car: 1st Place- Junior Blakley, 1930 Model A Ford.

Classic Car: 1st Place- Stan and Der Hunt, 1951 Coal 1-Ton Tow Truck; 2nd Place- Caeleb Sutton, 1973 Ford F100; 3rd Place- Paul Burke, 1965 Ford Mustang.

Antique Tractor: 1st Place- Paul Burke, 1941 C Allis Chalmers; 2nd Place- Robert Baker; 3rd Place- David Mulnix, 340 Farmall 1961.

Classic Tractor: 1st Place- Townsend Farms, 1969 Allis Chalmers 220; 2nd Place- Townsend Farms, 1967 D21 Allis Chalmers; 3rd Place- Townsend Farms, 1974 John Deere 6030.

Equine: 1st Place-Stephanie Morgan, Paso Fino Mare “Maize”; 2nd Place- Stephanie Morgan, POA Building Poncho; 3rd Place- Stephanie Morgan, Welsh Pony Gelding “Cisco”.

Garden Tractor: 1st Place- Jeremy/McKenzie March, Cub Cade 122, Cub Cadet 102; 3rd Place- Mike Wray, ??.

Antique Farm Machinery: 1st Place- Gina and Bruce Baragary, 1973 Oliver 1955, 565 Oliver 5 bottom plow; 2nd Place- Lowell Gates, 1948 Allis Chalmers G; 3rd Place- 1949 G Tractor, Allis Chalmers w/Plow used in garden.

People’s Choice (Crown Pleaser): 1st Place- Harold Gibson, 1939 Dodge Pickup.

Kiddie Tractor Pull Results

Winners of the 3- 4 Years (l to r): (girls) Amelia Seignette, 1st; (boys) Lincoln Ruggles, 1st; Sutton Jowett, 2nd.

5-6 Years (l to r): (girls) Sharia Seignette, 1st; (boys) Theo Ruggles, 2nd; Jude Farley, 3rd; Sawyer Jowett, 1st.

7-8 Years (l to r): Colton Maudlin, 3rd; Carter Henry, 1st, Mason Ohlberg, 2nd.

9-10 Years (l to r): Alex Ohlberg, 1st; Kyle Kipping, 2nd; Henry Ruggles, 3rd.

11-12 Years (l to r): Sawyer Croucher, 1st; Addison Jowett, 2nd.

Moms and Grandmas

Jenna 1st; Angela 2nd; Tammy 3rd.