Humane Society of Missouri Animal Cruelty Task Force Rescues 38 Dogs and Cats from Horrific, Filthy, Unlicensed Rescue Facility in Ripley County, Mo.

Rescued animals include 23 puppies, 4 adult dogs and 11 cats

Today the Humane Society of Missouri Animal Cruelty Task Force (ACT) is rescuing 38 dogs and cats from overcrowded, unsanitary living conditions at an unlicensed, self-proclaimed animal rescue/sanctuary in Ripley County in southeastern Missouri. Recently, a concerned citizen called the Humane Society of Missouri’s Animal Cruelty Hotline alerting investigators to substandard conditions in the residence where most of the animals and two people were living.

The majority of the dogs are puppies from three litters: newborns, 8-week and 9-week old beagle and hound mixes. The adult dogs are medium to large mixed breeds. The cats were living throughout the residence in rooms covered in feces and soaked with urine. Investigators suspect the animals have received little to no veterinary care. Humane Society of Missouri animal cruelty investigators wore respirators inside the residence and, even with that protection, vacated several times during the rescue.

The animals’ owners have agreed to surrender custody of the dogs and cats to the Humane Society of Missouri.

“There is no excuse for keeping defenseless animals in such horrid conditions,” said Kathy Warnick, president of the Humane Society of Missouri. “We are glad we can bring these puppies, dogs and cats to safety. Our expert veterinary and shelter staff will do everything we can to rehabilitate them and find them the loving homes they deserve.”

The animals are currently being transported to Humane Society of Missouri headquarters in St. Louis, Mo. where they will be examined by the Humane Society of Missouri’s shelter veterinary team, cared for by shelter staff and made available for adoption as soon as possible.

To aid in their recovery, the Humane Society of Missouri is requesting donations of cat and dog toys, long-cut shredded paper, newspapers, towels, blankets and sheets. Donations may be dropped off at the Humane Society of Missouri’s Macklind Ave. adoption center, 1201 Macklind Ave., St. Louis, Mo. 63110. Monetary donations to provide for the animals’ care may be made at www.hsmo.org or by calling 314-951-1542.