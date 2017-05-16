Humane Society of Missouri Rescues 55 Dogs From Hoarding Situation in Howell County, Mo

Today the Humane Society of Missouri Animal Cruelty Task Force (ACT) is rescuing 55 dogs from filthy, crowded living conditions in two homes on a property in Howell County in south central Missouri. The majority of the dogs are Chihuahua and terrier mixes, ranging in age from one-month-old puppies to mature, adult dogs. Many of the dogs have extremely overgrown toenails and eye and skin infections. Both homes were trash-strewn and dirty, with floors and furniture soaked with urine.

A concerned citizen notified the Howell County Sheriff’s Office about the situation. The Sheriff then contacted the Humane Society of Missouri ACT to assist the animals. The dogs’ owners have agreed to surrender custody to the Humane Society of Missouri.

“Keeping this many dogs in these horrible conditions is unconscionable,” said Kathy Warnick, president of the Humane Society of Missouri. “Our first priority is for their safety, health and well-being. Our expert veterinary and shelter staff will do everything we can to rehabilitate them and find them the loving homes they deserve.”

The dogs are currently being transported to Humane Society of Missouri headquarters in St. Louis, Missouri, where they will be examined by the Humane Society of Missouri’s shelter veterinary team, cared for by shelter staff and made available for adoption as soon as possible.

To aid in their socialization and recovery, the Humane Society of Missouri is requesting donations of toys for small dogs and gently-used, clean, stuffed cuddle toys. Donations of long-cut shredded paper, newspapers, towels, blankets and sheets also are appreciated. Donations may be dropped off at the Humane Society of Missouri’s Macklind Ave. Adoption Center, 1201 Macklind Ave., St. Louis, Mo. 63110. Monetary donations to provide for the dogs’ care may be made at www.hsmo.org or by calling 314-951-1542.