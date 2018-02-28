Jack and the Beanstalk shows March 3

What happens when a young boy plants wonder beans in his own back yard? For Jack, it is the beginning of a great adventure. Audiences are invited to come along Saturday, March 3, when the Missoula Children's Theater (MCT) and more than 50 area students present JACK AND THE BEANSTALK.

The local cast members will perform the roles of Jack, Mother, Milky White, Magic Harp, Jill and the legendary Giant. Adding a unique twist to the story will be an unusual mix of characters including Farmers, Merchants, Circus Performers, and of course there will be the Wonder Beans.

JACK AND THE BEANSTALK will be presented at 3:00 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. at Hamilton Elementary School. The show is free.

The Missoula Children's Theater residency in Hamilton is brought to you by Caldwell County Arts, Missouri Arts Council, and Mike Brown/New York Life. For more information, contact Debby Ford at 816-465-0613 or Judy Stone at 816-583-4825.