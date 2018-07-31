Jim Neely's Capitol Report

Greetings, friends of the 8th Legislative District!

The Importance of Voting

In a little more than a week, Missourians will be able to exercise one of their most important rights by heading to the polls to vote in the August 7 primary. Voters from all over the state will participate in the elections process to help determine who will represent them in the halls of government. By casting their votes, they will able to make their voices heard on candidates and issues that will help determine the path the state takes heading into the future.

While the state generally sees strong voter turnout for the November general election, voters typically participate at a much lower rate during the August primary. In fact, Missouri typically sees voter turnout in the 20 to 25 percent range for primary elections. As a matter of comparison, the August 2016 primary saw 24.8 percent of voters participate in the process while the November general saw voter turnout greater than 66 percent of the state’s registered voters.

The primary turnout means, in effect, that three out of every four voters choose to disenfranchise themselves by not participating in the process. When considering that some primaries in 2016 were decided by as few as 50 votes, it reinforces the fact that every vote counts and that Missourians need to become more engaged in the political process.

Over the next several days, Missourians have the opportunity to research the candidates and their issues and prepare to make their voices heard on August 7. Missourians will have the ability to help determine the winners and losers and, ultimately, the kind of policies the state will work toward in the coming years. For the process to work, it’s essential that Missourians not take their fundamental right for granted.

Individuals interested in checking their polling location, and what issues or candidates will be on the ballot, can visit www.GoVoteMissouri.com and click on the “Where Do I Vote?” link , or contact their local election official. Any questions about elections can be directed to 800-669-8683. For information on Missouri’s photo voter ID law that went into effect last year, Missourians can visit www.ShowIt2Vote.com .

Yours in service,

Representative Jim Neely

Proudly Serving the 8th House District

Clinton, Caldwell, Ray, & Clay Counties

Missouri House of Representatives

573-751-0246