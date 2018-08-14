Jim Neely's Capitol Report

Greetings, friends of the 8th Legislative District!

As a new school year begins, please remember to look out for pedestrians and those yellow buses!

2018 Primary Election Sees Healthy Voter Turnout

Missouri voters went to the polls in larger-than-usual numbers on Tuesday, August 7. Unofficial numbers released by the Missouri Secretary of State indicate that approximately 33.5 percent of the state’s 4.1 million registered voters made their voices heard on Election Day. That number is up significantly from both the August 2014 and August 2016 primaries, which saw voter turnout at roughly 25 percent.

Despite the higher turnout, Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft issued a statement urging more registered voters to participate in the process going forward. “While more voters went to the polls yesterday, there are still many who did not. I urge all eligible Missourians to participate in our democratic process and vote. If you’re not registered, there’s time to do so before the November general election — the deadline to register is Oct. 10, 2018. Contact your local election authority or visit www.sos.mo.gov to register, and most importantly, make your voice heard on Election Day,” said Ashcroft.

