Jim Neely's Capitol Report

Midterm Election Sees a Number of Ballot Initiatives Approved

In addition to selecting candidates for various offices, Missouri voters went to the polls Tuesday to decide on ballot initiatives dealing with topics ranging from a gas tax increase to the legalization of medical marijuana. When the day was done, voters had approved three changes to the Missouri Constitution and one change to state law.

The ballot initiatives approved by Missouri voters include:

·Amendment 1 (Clean Missouri) – This amendment to the Missouri Constitution will change the legislative redistricting process so that it is overseen by a state demographer appointed by the State Auditor, and then reviewed by a citizen commission. The current process calls for a bipartisan panel selected by the governor to oversee the process. The amendment also sets campaign donation limits at $2,500 for the state Senate and $2,000 for the House. The current state law sets the mark at $2,600. Amendment 1 also creates a two-year revolving door ban against legislators becoming lobbyists; eliminates the majority of lobbyist gifts worth more than $5; limits the ability of individuals and organizations to circumvent the contribution cap limits by counting the money from single-source committees toward the totals for the actual original donors; puts an end to legislative fundraising on state property; and requires legislative records and proceedings to be open to the public.

·Amendment 2 (Medical Marijuana) – Another constitutional amendment will allow patients with cancer, HIV, epilepsy and some other conditions to have access to medical marijuana. It will change the state constitution to tax marijuana at 4 percent and allocate the $18 million in annual taxes and fees to veterans programs. The measure will cost the state $7 million in annual operating costs. It will also generate $6 million annually for local governments. It will give regulatory authority for licensing the cultivation, testing and sale of marijuana to the Department of Health and Senior Services. The state will be responsible for a "seed-to-sale tracking system" to ensure marijuana only goes to qualified patients.

·Amendment 4 (Bingo) – Voters approved a constitutional amendment put on the ballot by lawmakers to change provisions in the Missouri Constitution dealing with the regulation of bingo. The constitutional amendment will allow individuals who have, for at least six months, been a bona fide member of an organization licensed to conduct bingo to participate in the operation of a bingo game. The Constitution currently requires at least two years of membership prior to participation. It will also remove the statutory restrictions on the advertisement of bingo.

·Proposition B (Minimum Wage Increase) – A change to state law approved by voters will increase Missouri’s minimum wage, which currently stands at $7.85. Proposition B will increase the minimum wage starting in 2019 to $8.60 and will then increase it each year by 85 cents until it reaches $12 per hour in 2023.

