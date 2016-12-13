Kidder reviews proposed fee schedule

The Kidder Board of Aldermen met for their regular session on Dec. 8. All members of the board were present with the exception of Alderman Steve Grooms.

In old business, the board revisited the issue of 4th Street. Mayor Bauer said in further investigation he discovered that on the county maps Fourth Street was an open road that had never been officially closed. Lucille Lusk of Code Enforcement explained the difference between a closed or vacated road. When a road is vacated, it means that the land is converted back to the landowners. Closing a road would allow the city to still retain ownership in case they would need access in the future for such things as utility easements. The board decided to draft an ordinance to officially close Fourth Street.

