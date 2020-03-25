Letter from Bank Northwest

Dear Bank Northwest Customers:

Effective tomorrow, Friday, March 20, we will provide drive-thru service only at all locations until further notice. We are taking this precautionary measure in compliance with the CDC guidelines to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

We understand these are difficult times for our customers. Bank Northwest will continue with its commitment and responsibility to serve our customers. In addition to our drive-thru service, there are a number of options available to you to access your accounts: ATMs, online banking, and mobile app, which are all available 24 hours a day. You may also call the bank directly for balance inquiries and phone transfers. If you need additional assistance such as accessing safe deposit boxes, opening new accounts, loans, etc., please contact us and we will be happy to personally meet those needs.

The health and safety of our customers as well as employees is our top priority. Due to the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus, we believe it is important to share the measures we have implemented during this situation. Bank Northwest has a comprehensive plan in place to ensure that our operations continue without disruption. Additionally, we have implemented the following:

· Continuous monitoring and compliance with the guidance provided by the CDC and World Health Organization.

· Increased efforts with respect to sanitizing work areas, equipment, and public use areas as well as cash handling procedures.

· Monitoring contingency plans of our key vendors.

· Encouraging employees who do not feel well to stay home.

· Encouraging the use of electronic banking to allow customers to minimize their exposure to others.

You can rest assured you are banking with one of the strongest community banks in the country. Bank Northwest remains committed to serving you now and in the future. If you are having financial hardship due to the impact of the coronavirus, please contact us to discuss your accounts. We are here for you.

Thank you for your continued trust. It is a privilege to serve this community.

Sincerely,

James L. Anderson, President/CEO