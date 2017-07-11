Home / News / Lieutenant Governor Mike Parson to Host Veterans Week Kickoff at Missouri State Capitol
Veterans week kick-off at the Capitol

Lieutenant Governor Mike Parson to Host Veterans Week Kickoff at Missouri State Capitol

Tue, 11/07/2017 - 10:19 admin

(JEFFERSON CITY) – Lieutenant Governor Mike Parson will host the inaugural Veterans Week Kickoff at the Missouri State Capitol on Saturday, November 4 at 10:00am. State Senator and Retired U.S. Air Force Lieutenant Colonel Wayne Wallingford will serve as keynote speaker. The Monticello Singers will provide special music. Special recognition will be given to all attending World War II and Korean War veterans. Lieutenant Governor Parson will also accept a Gold Star Memorial, the first memorial of its kind at a state capitol. Patrol vehicles and motorcycles are welcome and encouraged.

Who:    -  Lieutenant Governor Michael L. Parson

           -  State Senator and Retired U.S. Air Force Lieutenant Colonel Wayne Wallingford

           -  The Monticello Singers

What:   Veterans Week Kickoff

Where:  Missouri State Capitol, 201 W. Capitol Avenue, Jefferson City, MO 65101

Time:    10:00 a.m. – Gold Star Memorial Dedication

            11:00 a.m. – Veterans, Law Enforcement, & First Responders Tribute Ceremony

            12:00 – 2:00 p.m. – Static Displays and Veteran Service Organizations Showcase

The Caldwell County News

101 South Davis
P.O. Box 218
Hamilton, MO 64644
Phone: 816-583-2116
news@mycaldwellcounty.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media