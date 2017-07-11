Lieutenant Governor Mike Parson to Host Veterans Week Kickoff at Missouri State Capitol

(JEFFERSON CITY) – Lieutenant Governor Mike Parson will host the inaugural Veterans Week Kickoff at the Missouri State Capitol on Saturday, November 4 at 10:00am. State Senator and Retired U.S. Air Force Lieutenant Colonel Wayne Wallingford will serve as keynote speaker. The Monticello Singers will provide special music. Special recognition will be given to all attending World War II and Korean War veterans. Lieutenant Governor Parson will also accept a Gold Star Memorial, the first memorial of its kind at a state capitol. Patrol vehicles and motorcycles are welcome and encouraged.

Who: - Lieutenant Governor Michael L. Parson

- State Senator and Retired U.S. Air Force Lieutenant Colonel Wayne Wallingford

- The Monticello Singers

What: Veterans Week Kickoff

Where: Missouri State Capitol, 201 W. Capitol Avenue, Jefferson City, MO 65101

Time: 10:00 a.m. – Gold Star Memorial Dedication

11:00 a.m. – Veterans, Law Enforcement, & First Responders Tribute Ceremony

12:00 – 2:00 p.m. – Static Displays and Veteran Service Organizations Showcase