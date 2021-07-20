Lightning blamed for more than 30 deaths in India

Nine additional people were killed in separate lightning strikes in Rajasthan on Sunday, bringing the state's total to at least 20 deaths.

AccuWeather Global Weather Center – July 13, 2021 – More than three dozen lightning fatalities were recorded in a span of 24 hours across India on Sunday as the country's monsoon season continues to ramp up.

Nearly a dozen of Sunday's deaths occurred in one location within the state of Rajasthan, located in northwestern India. Eleven people were killed and several more were injured when lightning struck near a watchtower at Amber Fort, a popular tourist attraction in Jaipur, according to The Associated Press.

Nine additional people were killed in separate lightning strikes in Rajasthan on Sunday, bringing the state's total to at least 20 deaths.

In the neighboring state of Uttar Pradesh, at least 18 people were killed by lightning on Sunday. Many of those who lost their lives in the state were working as farm laborers in open, unprotected fields, the AP reported.

At least 38 people in total were killed across India as monsoonal rain and thunderstorms hammered portions of the country, according to the AP.