Little Honey Bees Preschool receives accreditation

On March 17, 2017, the Little Honey Bees Preschool at Hamilton Elementary achieved recognition of excellence through Missouri Accreditation. This distinguishes it as an exemplary program offering high quality programming to the children of Missouri.

The Missouri Accreditation of Programs for Children and Youth has awarded a Certificate of Accreditation to Little Honey Bees. This certificate is granted to quality programs that offer developmentally appropriate experiences in an environment conducive to children flourishing intellectually, emotionally, socially, and physically.

Little Honey Bees will be included in the “Directory of Accredited Programs” located on the Missouri Accreditation website if the program selected that option. This directory, which serves as a useful guide to parents seeking a high quality program for their children, may be reached at www.moaccreditation.org.

The community of Hamilton is fortunate to have a program such as Little Honey Bees available to serve its families.