The Little Mr. and Miss Kidder contest was held Thursday night. Winners are as follows:

Little Miss Runner Up, Harper Taylor of Blue Springs, daughter of Chandra Anderson; this year’s Little Miss Kidder, Madison Stone of Kidder, daughter of Andrew and Alisha Stone; Little Mr. Kidder, Kyler Stevinson of Cameron, son of Chelsey Wilson; and Little Mr. Runner Up Jayden Mortella of Kidder, with Grandma Karen Miller.