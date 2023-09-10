Local Events

Local Area Events for October

Oct. 14:

· Polo Community Church 1st Craft Fair, 9:00 a.m. to 2p.m. at Polo Community Center.

· Missouri Walnut Council Foundation Cancer Assistance Silent Auction & Benefit Dinner, 5:00 p.m. to 7p.m. at the Hamilton Methodist Church.

Oct. 15

· 37th Annual Poosey Conservation Area Fall Tour

Oct. 21

· Braymer Methodist Church Harvest Turkey & Ham Dinner & Bazaar

· NSK Kustoms(in Independence) 4th Annual NSK Trunk or Treat starts at 6 p.m.

Oct. 28

· Braymer Haunted Main Street 5:30 to 8 p.m.

Oct. 29

· Hamilton United Methodist Church Children’s Fall Festival, games 3-5 p.m. followed by trunk treat. Games, prizes, hot dogs, chips and treats.

· Hamilton Sacred Heart Church Turkey and Ham Fall Dinner, 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., buffet style eat-in or Carryout. Carry out call 816-632-9350; Free will offering, All Welcome.

· Kegs & Eggs at Levi Garrison Brewery times to be announced.

Nov. 4

· Hamilton Federated Church 134th Annual Chicken Pot Pie Dinner, 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Free will offering. Carryout or Drive-up also.