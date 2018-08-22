Local residents chosen as Missouri Farm Family for Caldwell County

Jason, Becky and Chase Bowen of Hamilton were among the families honored during the 60th annual Missouri Farm Family Day, Aug. 13 at the Missouri State Fair.

The Bowen family was selected as the Caldwell County Missouri Farm Family by University of Missouri Extension in Caldwell County and the local Farm Bureau. Each year, the fair sets aside a day to recognize farm families from across the state that are active in their communities, involved in agriculture, and/or participate in local outreach and extension programs such as 4-H or FFA.

The Bowen family operates a 85 acre diversified agricultural operation focusing on a 15 sow show pig operation of Berkshires and Spots. The Bowens sell showpigs throughout the United States that complete nationally. The Bowens also have acreage maintained the Missouri Conservation Reserve Program. Becky is a member of the Caldwell MU Extension Council and 4-H project leader. Chase is an active 4-H/FFA member and a youth representative to the Caldwell County Extension Council.

The annual event is sponsored by five partner agencies: the Missouri Farm Bureau, the Missouri Department of Agriculture, the Missouri State Fair Commissioners, the MU College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources, and MU Extension and Engagement.

This year, all 114 Missouri counties plus the City of St. Louis participated, honoring nearly 490 people from 115 farm families.

The event showcases the impact Missouri Farm Families have on the economy and heritage of the state, said Missouri State Fair Director Mark Wolfe. “These families are involved in agriculture activities in their communities and are active participants in local outreach and extension. As the premier showcase for Missouri agriculture, the Missouri State Fair is most certainly the appropriate place to celebrate these families.”