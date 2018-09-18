Many show up for Kingston’s 175th anniversary despite the weather

Kingston celebrated their 175th anniversary on Sept. 8. Despite a rainy and cool day, a large group of around 200 people showed up to help the town celebrate. The courthouse was open and displayed items and Civil War pictures from the past, along with photos of the town’s 50th anniversary.

The Kingston school was open for tours and drew many people who had graduated from Kingston and had not been in the school since that time. There were 6-7 vendors who had set up on Main Street despite the rain. The parade had many entries and a free hot dog lunch was served to the public. Kid’s games were enjoyed by many youngsters.

The music was wonderful and those who performed were the Mirabile Ukulele Club, Kirk and Mary Lee, and the Bob Berger and Friends band at the gazebo in the courthouse lawn.

A historical quilt show was held at the Nazarene Church, which brought in a total of 67 entries. There were a lot of old and antique quilts displayed, along with two Civil War quilts. Several signature quilts were shown and were popular with visitors who enjoyed searching the many names to see if they recognized a friend or relative.

Later in the evening the crowd descended down to the park, where they were again entertained by the Campbell Family Band and Mark Burnett and Company at the shelter house.

All in all, the event was a huge success enjoyed my many people.