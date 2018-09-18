Home / News / Many show up for Kingston’s 175th anniversary despite the weather
Many people showed up wearing their rain gear and toting their umbrellas for Kingston’s celebration. Photo by Eileen GregoryPeople gathered around the flag as the Hamilton Cub Scouts led with the Pledge of Allegiance. Photo by Eileen GregoryJD Lee is wishing Kingston a “happy anniversary” driving his 1984 Cub Cadet in the parade. Photo by Eileen GregoryQuilts at the Kingston Quilt Show. Photo by DeloresAmong the quilts on display were Civil War quilts. Photo by Maxine HicksThis 160 year old quilt was donated by Donna Winders of Polo. Photo by Maxine HicksMany pets enjoyed riding along in the parade. Photo by Eileen GregoryShirley Findley sang with the Mark Burnett and Company band at the shelter house in the park. Photo by Eileen GregoryA total of 67 quilts were entered into the quilt show at the Nazarene Church on Saturday during Kingston’s 175th Anniversary. Photo by Maxine Hicks

Kingston celebrated their 175th anniversary on Sept. 8. Despite a rainy and cool day, a large group of around 200 people showed up to help the town celebrate. The courthouse was open and displayed items and Civil War pictures from the past, along with photos of the town’s 50th anniversary. 

The Kingston school was open for tours and drew many people who had graduated from Kingston and had not been in the school since that time. There were 6-7 vendors who had set up on Main Street despite the rain. The parade had many entries and a free hot dog lunch was served to the public. Kid’s games were enjoyed by many youngsters.

The music was wonderful and those who performed were the Mirabile Ukulele Club, Kirk and Mary Lee, and the Bob Berger and Friends band at the gazebo in the courthouse lawn. 

A historical quilt show was held at the Nazarene Church, which brought in a total of 67 entries. There were a lot of old and antique quilts displayed, along with two Civil War quilts. Several signature quilts were shown and were popular with visitors who enjoyed searching the many names to see if they recognized a friend or relative.

Later in the evening the crowd descended down to the park, where they were again entertained by the Campbell Family Band and Mark Burnett and Company at the shelter house.

All in all, the event was a huge success enjoyed my many people.

