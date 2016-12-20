Market your trees as you market your livestock

Study and know your market before you sell trees, says University of Missouri Extension forestry specialist Hank Stelzer.

MU Extension, in cooperation with the Missouri Department of Conservation, offers a series of workshops to help landowners learn how to improve the quality of their timber and how to market it. MU Extension in Laclede County will host three workshops in Lebanon, 6:30-9 p.m. on Feb. 7, 14 and 21.

“Many woodland owners see harvesting trees as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” Stelzer says. Too often, landowners sell trees for less than fair-market value, and loggers harvest the wrong trees.

“I often ask farmers and livestock producers if they ever sell their crops or take their livestock to market without knowing something about what they are selling,” he says. “‘Of course not!’ is the reply. Then why did you take that first offer the logger gave you?”

Stelzer adds, “Working with a professional forester ensures the right trees are harvested, leaving you with a healthier, more productive forest capable of generating future income.”

During the first session, Stelzer will provide an in-depth look at how woodlot trees grow. In the second session, Stelzer gives advice on improving and developing woodlots. The final session focuses on marketing timber and the basic parts of a timber sale contract. Stelzer also discusses ways to improve profits and reduce costs when selling timber.

“Knowledge is power,” he says. “With that knowledge, you can rest easier knowing you did the best for yourself and your land.”

For more information, go to extension.missouri.edu/laclede, call 417-532-7126 or email shaverj@missouri.edu.

Source: Hank Stelzer, 573-882-4444

For more than 100 years, University of Missouri Extension has extended university-based knowledge beyond the campus into all counties of the state. In doing so, extension has strengthened families, businesses and communities.