Meet the Mutts at the Humane Society of Missouri

More than 150 dog breeds are recognized in the United States. While some pet lovers are drawn to specific breeds for their unique characteristics, there are many reasons to consider a mutt when you’re looking to add a four-legged friend to the family.

National Mutt Day is Monday, July 31, and the Humane Society of Missouri has plenty of one-of-a-kind mixed breed pups to choose from! Here are a few reasons why a mutt might be the perfect pup for you:

· Health: Mutts often have a much lower chance of inheriting genetic diseases. According to Vetstreet, mixed breed dogs likely have less risk of developing certain bone diseases, cancers and many heart diseases.

· Lifestyle: Mixed breed dogs have the traits and temperaments of multiple breeds, which can allow them to more easily adjust to a variety of households.

· Price: Mutts tend to be less expensive than purebreds. While the price for a purebred dog can be $1,000 or more, pet adopters at the Humane Society of Missouri pay a small fee, which includes daily care while at the shelter, vaccinations, de-worming, flea treatment, a nail trim, spay/neuter surgery and a microchip!

· Intelligence: Mutts are just as trainable and willing to learn, and their performance in obedience, agility and other activities can be equal to that of purebreds.

Meet a lovable mutt today at the Humane Society of Missouri! Check out adoptable animals at hsmo.org or stop by one of three locations in St. Louis City, Chesterfield Valley and Maryland Heights