SAVANNAH, Mo. – Our program is geared towards producers wanting to learn more about soil health, cover crops and how they impact livestock and forage operations. These issues and more will be addressed at an upcoming meeting, “Grazing For Change-Soil Health, Cover Crops and Livestock”, on Friday, January 27th at the Clasbey Center in Savannah, MO.

The program will begin at 10 a.m. with a discussion from Robert Kremer, Soil Microbiologist with University of Missouri, on soil organic carbon, aggregate stability, soil health and their interpretations. Next Ernie Weaver with Byron Seeds will discuss managing marginal hay fields and pastures with cover crops for better soil biology and health. After lunch Doug Peterson, Soil Health Specialist with NRCS will have demonstrations with his rainfall simulator and slake testing. To wrap up the program Wayne Flanary, Agronomy Specialist with MU Extension will discuss forage management practices and their impacts on soil health.

A noon meal will be provided as part of the program and some vendors will be available displaying their resources.

Pre-registration or RSVP is appreciated by January 25th for planning purposes. Please contact the MU Extension office in Andrew County for more information or to RSVP at 816-324-3147 or andrewco@missouri.edu. In the event of inclement weather, please contact the Andrew County extension office for cancellation information.

