MEOW is the Time to Adopt a New Feline Friend!

Don’t pro-cat-stinate! International Cat Day is Tuesday, August 8, and the Humane Society of Missouri has fabulous felines available for adoption. Show off those cat-like reflexes, and meet a new furry friend today!

Curious as to what makes cats great companions? Check out these five feline fun facts from the Humane Society of Missouri:

Frisky and Fun : Cats are more than capable of entertaining themselves (and their forever family!) with toys, boxes, drawers and the like. Give a cat a window, and they’ll spend hours watching the goings-on in the outside world.

Quick Learners: A cat’s brain is more similar to a human brain than it is to a dog’s. Both humans and cats have identical regions in their brains that are responsible for emotions.

Easy to Train: No need to be anxious about accidents! Most cats are easy to litter box train and can figure out how to use it with very little instruction, so pet parents can rest easy knowing their cat has it under control.

Clean Freaks: Cats can bathe themselves, which means one less chore and more time for cuddles on the couch!

Independent Streak: Cats are naturally independent and require little supervision, making them ideal for pet parents who are out of the house for large parts of the day.

Meet the cute kitties available for adoption by visiting one of the Humane Society of Missouri’s three shelter locations in St. Louis City, Chesterfield Valley and Maryland Heights. For more information about animal adoption, visit www.hsmo.org.