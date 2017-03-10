Millionaires Hell-Bent on Missouri Marijuana Monopoly

A spokesman for Busch IV claims the megamillionaire has no commercial or economic interest in the issue. Contrary to that claim, Busch IV is a founder and former board member of BeLeaf, one of two Missouri companies currently licensed to grow cannabis.

Further, Busch's son, Adolphus Busch V, is employed as the sales manager of Keef Cola, a Colorado-based company which produces cannabis-infused beverages and edibles. Busch V is also the chair of Industry Influencers Committee of The American Trade Association for Cannabis and Hemp, which highlights his extensive connections to the industry on their website:

"Adolphus Busch is from St. Louis, Missouri and moved to Colorado in 2009. Adolphus has developed unparalleled expertise in the industry by working with some of the top brands – including BioTrack and Lightshade -to learn the ins and outs of the sector. Adolphus is currently helping build Keef Cola’s market place expansion and now focuses on key accounts and distribution. Adolphus has been a thoughtful advocate thinking through the end of prohibition, it’s historical meaning, and moving responsible industry forward. Adolphus graduated from Colorado State University with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with concentrations in Corporate Finance and Investment Analysis as well as a certificate in Entrepreneurship.