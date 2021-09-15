Missouri’s statewide ‘ShakeOut’ earthquake drill set for Oct. 21

Half a million Missourians expected to participate in ‘Drop, Cover, Hold On’ exercise

Registration is open for the 2021 Great Central U. S. “ShakeOut” earthquake drill on Oct. 21. More than 320,000 people are already registered for this year’s ShakeOut drill, which is designed to remind people how to protect themselves during an earthquake. Missouri is one of 14 participating central U.S. states that could be impacted by a New Madrid Seismic Zone earthquake.

“The devastating Haiti earthquake that left more than 50,000 homeless last month is a reminder of the destructive force of catastrophic earthquakes and that quakes strike without warning,” State Emergency Management Agency Director Jim Remillard said. “Preparedness prior to an earthquake of any size is critical to staying safe. Participating in the ShakeOut drill and practicing now prepares children and adults alike for what to do when shaking starts.”

At exactly 10:21 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 21, participants will practice the “Drop, Cover, Hold On” technique:

* DROP to your hands and knees;

* COVER your head and neck with your hands and arms under a table or desk if you can; and

* HOLD ON until the shaking stops.