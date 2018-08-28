Missouri 4-H Hall of Fame inducts 50 members

“Making the best better” for generations of Missouri 4-H club members, 50 volunteers joined the Missouri 4-H Hall of Fame on Aug. 18 at State Fair Community College in Sedalia.

Inductees from 38 counties established a legacy totaling 1,318 years of service to 4-H. More than 250 family members and friends attended the 12th annual event.

The Missouri 4-H Foundation recognizes individuals who have created a legacy of service to 4-H by honoring them with membership in the Missouri 4-H Hall of Fame. “These leaders have made exceptional contributions to the lives of Missouri 4-H members and we are proud to honor their service,” said Chris Willow, advancement coordinator for the foundation.

“Our University of Missouri Extension 4-H youth faculty and staff work in partnership with our volunteers to see they have the support needed to empower youth to succeed as future leaders,” said Alison Copeland, interim director of the MU Extension 4-H Center for Youth Development. “Dedicated faculty and staff, committed volunteers, and spirited 4-H’ers will continue to learn and grow together to help our youth and communities thrive.”

The event is sponsored by FCS Financial and the Missouri State Fair in partnership with the Missouri 4-H Foundation.

2018 Missouri 4-H Hall of Fame inductee for Caldwell County was Beverly Bryant.