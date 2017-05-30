Mixed Media Art Show - June 16-17

Calling all artisans! Caldwell County Arts and Bank Northwest are sponsoring a Mixed Media Art Show at the One By One Center in Hamilton Friday and Saturday (June 16 & 17).

This year's classes will include painting and watercolor, drawing, photography, jewelry, sculpture, pottery and quilts. The show will be judged by Jim Norris, Art Professor North Central Missouri College, and Gallery Director, Dorris Rider Art Gallery. First, second, & third places along with a people's choice award will be presented. Art entries will be displayed from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Friday, and 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Artisans may bring entries to One By One on Thursday evening, June 15th between 6:00 and 7:00 p.m. For more information contact Judy Stone at 583-4825.