Home / News / Mixed Media Art Show & Poetry Contest Winners
Youth artist, Ryan McIntosh, is holding his first place painting he named “Lemonade Stand.” McIntosh also won the People’s Choice in the youth category for his painting “Flourishing.”These sculptures were created by Emma Kanoy (Birdhouse) and Sarah Doss (Grandma and Me).Allison Doss won a red ribbon with her paintings “Mood.”“Gramps” was drawn and colored by Atison Allsup winning a red ribbon. “Gramps” also won the People’s Choice.This pen and ink drawing by Colleen Nichols was given a blue ribbon.This quilt “Desert Sunset” pieced together by Carol Henderson won a blue ribbon.This unique totem vase was created by Colleen Nichols. The vase is a mixed media creation painted with oils that won her a blue ribbon.Aalia Hon drew this picture and named it “Forever in a Sunset” winning her a red ribbon.The Northern Cardinal and Baltimore Oriole birds were carved from wood by Jerry Finke of Mooresville and won a red ribbon.Bonnie Barron put together this lovely beaded necklace which won a blue ribbon.“Blue Past” is a cyanotype/photography picture taken by Emma Crabb that took a blue ribbon.Colleen Nichols used watercolors to create “Dominican Republic Carnival Dancers” which won a red ribbon.

Mixed Media Art Show & Poetry Contest Winners

Tue, 06/29/2021 - 14:15 admin

A lot of talent was showcased in Caldwell County Arts Mixed Media Art Show and Poetry Reading, held June 25th and 26th.  There were over 65 entries and 145 visitors.

Show results are as follows:

Adult Division

Painting: 1st place Patricia Compton, 2nd place Atison Allsup, & 3rd place Shelli Strickbine

Watercolor: 1st, 2nd & 3rd places Colleen Nichols

Photography:  1st & 2nd place Emma Crabb, & 3rd place Dennis Cox

Drawing: 1st place Colleen Nichols, 2nd place Aalia Hon, & 3rd place Emma Crabb

Quilts: 1st & 3rd places Carol Henderson, & 2nd place Joyce Cox

Jewelry/Beadwork: 1st, 2nd & 3rd places Bonnie Barron

Woodworking: 1st place Charles Miller, 2nd place Jerry Finke, & 3rd place Lowell Grimm

Ceramics: 1st, 2nd, & 3rd, places Colleen Nichols

Mixed Media: 1st and 2nd place Colleen Nichols, & 3rd place Aalia Hon

People's Choice Award: Atison Allsup, portrait "Gramps"

Youth Division

Painting/Drawing: 1st place Ryan McIntosh, 2nd & 3rd places Allison Doss

Sculpture: 1st place Sarah Doss, & 2nd place Emma Kanoy

People's Choice Award: Ryan McIntosh, "Flourishing"

 

Poetry Reading: 1st place Cleo Anna Laybourne

The adult division was judged by Amy Overstreet and Lorie Fickess.  The youth division was judged by Colleen Nichols.  The show was sponsored in part by Missouri Arts Council & Caldwell County Arts.

The Caldwell County News

101 South Davis
P.O. Box 218
Hamilton, MO 64644
Phone: 816-583-2116
news@mycaldwellcounty.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media