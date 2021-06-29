Mixed Media Art Show & Poetry Contest Winners

A lot of talent was showcased in Caldwell County Arts Mixed Media Art Show and Poetry Reading, held June 25th and 26th. There were over 65 entries and 145 visitors.

Show results are as follows:

Adult Division

Painting: 1st place Patricia Compton, 2nd place Atison Allsup, & 3rd place Shelli Strickbine

Watercolor: 1st, 2nd & 3rd places Colleen Nichols

Photography: 1st & 2nd place Emma Crabb, & 3rd place Dennis Cox

Drawing: 1st place Colleen Nichols, 2nd place Aalia Hon, & 3rd place Emma Crabb

Quilts: 1st & 3rd places Carol Henderson, & 2nd place Joyce Cox

Jewelry/Beadwork: 1st, 2nd & 3rd places Bonnie Barron

Woodworking: 1st place Charles Miller, 2nd place Jerry Finke, & 3rd place Lowell Grimm

Ceramics: 1st, 2nd, & 3rd, places Colleen Nichols

Mixed Media: 1st and 2nd place Colleen Nichols, & 3rd place Aalia Hon

People's Choice Award: Atison Allsup, portrait "Gramps"

Youth Division

Painting/Drawing: 1st place Ryan McIntosh, 2nd & 3rd places Allison Doss

Sculpture: 1st place Sarah Doss, & 2nd place Emma Kanoy

People's Choice Award: Ryan McIntosh, "Flourishing"

Poetry Reading: 1st place Cleo Anna Laybourne

The adult division was judged by Amy Overstreet and Lorie Fickess. The youth division was judged by Colleen Nichols. The show was sponsored in part by Missouri Arts Council & Caldwell County Arts.