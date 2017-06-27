Mixed Media Art Show & Video Contest Winners

Caldwell County Arts 2017 Mixed Media Art Show Adult Division results are as follows:

Best of Show: Keith Mathews "Window to the Past"

Painting/Watercolor: 1st Place Linda Moore, 2nd Place Susie Cook, & 3rd Place Dusty Hibler

Photography: 1st Place Keith Mathews, 2nd Place Lauren Dorton, & 3rd Place Corey Adams

Mixed Media: 1st Place Courtney Hughes, 2nd & 3rd Places Scott Falke & Jennifer Wyckoff

Drawing: 1st & 2nd Places Lauren Dorton

Quilts: 1st & 2nd Places Janet Yamamote & 3rd Place Cindy Morris

Jewelry/Blacksmith/Sculpture: 1st John Farnsworth, 2nd Phil Cox, & 3rd Amy Harvey

Junior Division Results

Painting: 1st & 3rd Places Place Anthony Dudley, 2nd Place Nick Wyckoff

Drawing: 1st & 3rd Places Anthony Dudley, 2nd Place Ryan McIntosh

Mixed Media: 1st, 2nd & 3rd Places Nick Wyckoff

Sculpture: 1st Place Bayley Pickering

People's Choice Award: Susie Cook "Victorian House"

Video Contest: 1st Place Rauni Overstreet

In addition to the art show and video contest poetry reading was held on Friday evening.

Show sponsors: Caldwell County Arts, Bank Northwest and One By One.