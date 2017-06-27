Mixed Media Art Show & Video Contest Winners
Caldwell County Arts 2017 Mixed Media Art Show Adult Division results are as follows:
Best of Show: Keith Mathews "Window to the Past"
Painting/Watercolor: 1st Place Linda Moore, 2nd Place Susie Cook, & 3rd Place Dusty Hibler
Photography: 1st Place Keith Mathews, 2nd Place Lauren Dorton, & 3rd Place Corey Adams
Mixed Media: 1st Place Courtney Hughes, 2nd & 3rd Places Scott Falke & Jennifer Wyckoff
Drawing: 1st & 2nd Places Lauren Dorton
Quilts: 1st & 2nd Places Janet Yamamote & 3rd Place Cindy Morris
Jewelry/Blacksmith/Sculpture: 1st John Farnsworth, 2nd Phil Cox, & 3rd Amy Harvey
Junior Division Results
Painting: 1st & 3rd Places Place Anthony Dudley, 2nd Place Nick Wyckoff
Drawing: 1st & 3rd Places Anthony Dudley, 2nd Place Ryan McIntosh
Mixed Media: 1st, 2nd & 3rd Places Nick Wyckoff
Sculpture: 1st Place Bayley Pickering
People's Choice Award: Susie Cook "Victorian House"
Video Contest: 1st Place Rauni Overstreet
In addition to the art show and video contest poetry reading was held on Friday evening.
Show sponsors: Caldwell County Arts, Bank Northwest and One By One.