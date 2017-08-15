Mobile Mammography Visits Hamilton Medical Clinic

A Mobile Mammography Coach is scheduled to visit the Hamilton Medical Clinic Tuesday, August 15 from 8 am – 5 pm

HAMILTON, MISSOURI | Northwest Health Services Hamilton Medical Clinic has scheduled the mobile mammography coach for Hamilton Medical Clinic (803 Hwy 71 W.) for August 15, from 8 am – 5 pm.

Equipped with advanced imaging equipment, the coach offers traditional 2D and an updated 3D Mammography technology to detect breast cancer. All women should have one screening mammogram between the ages of 35-40 (per doctor recommendations). After age 40 a screening mammogram is recommended every year.

For more information on how to schedule your mammogram, please contact the Hamilton Medical Clinic at (816) 583-2151.

Women 35-39 years old may obtain a screening baseline mammogram. Patients in this age range should check with their insurance provider prior to the screening for plan eligibility and coverage.

Women 40 years and older do not need an order.

Your most recent screening mammogram should be 12 months or more prior to the current mammogram for insurance coverage reasons.

Northwest Health Services is an organization of Federally Qualified Community Health Centers (FQHC’s) with locations spread over 15 counties. Northwest Health Services health centers are local, non-profit, community-owned health care providers serving low income and underserved communities. Northwest Health Services is located in areas where care is needed but scarce, and improves access to care for Americans regardless of their insurance status.