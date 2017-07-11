Moving Forward with 100% Legalization of Cannabis in Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri – November 6, 2017 – The Missouri Marijuana Legalization Movement is moving forward on numerous fronts to bring 100% Legalization of Cannabis to Missouri. With more than 70,000 members and growing daily, MMLM is a driving force in Missouri, and people are taking notice of their dedication.

The revolutionary approach to legalization of cannabis taken by MMLM sends a strong message, not only to the voters of Missouri, but to all Americans collectively. As they continue to collect signatures to place their Initiative Petition on the ballot in November of 2018, they are also working on a National level to bring legislation to the entire country for 100% Legalization of Cannabis.

“It is a very exciting time to be a part of MMLM today. So many things are in the works to help us achieve our goals,” says Timothy Gilio, Chairman of the Board for the Missouri Marijuana Legalization Movement. “We are getting more media coverage, and we are working with politicians at all levels to make Legalization a reality for Missourians, and eventually the entire country.”

This week, KSDK, Channel 5 in St. Louis will be doing an interview with Tim Gilio, and filming him out collecting signatures for a Constitutional Amendment in Missouri. Tim will also be meeting with Alderwoman Megan-Ellyia Green as MMLM works to expand her current legalization bill across the state of Missouri. MMLM has also met with and is supporting Representative Brandon Ellington as he is bringing a bill for full legalization to Jefferson City. Tuesday, Mark Shanklin will be bringing his Right to Farm Cannabis in front of the Missouri Supreme Court. Tim will also be there for that hearing as MMLM is also supporting this God given Right in Missouri.

100% Legalization of Cannabis is coming to Missouri in the very near future, and the Missouri Marijuana Legalization Movement is at the forefront in making this happen. As more information comes to the attention of the general public, public opinion is turning more and more to understanding that 100% Legalization of Cannabis is not only needed, but wanted by a majority of Missourians. Join MMLM and become a part of history along with us.

Missouri Marijuana Legalization Movement. PO Box 395 Belton, MO 64012

Janemerry.com 816-315-4945