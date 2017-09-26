Home / News / MSBA Report the highlight of Hamilton School Board Meeting this month

MSBA Report the highlight of Hamilton School Board Meeting this month

Tue, 09/26/2017 - 15:28 admin

The Hamilton Board of Education met Sept. 20 for their regular session. Those present were Dayrel Adkison, Jerry Cook, Jessica Green, Marcy Swindler, Will Railsback, Jared McGinley and Jaclyn Ford. Superintendent Troy Ford presided over the meeting.

The MSBA Report focused on the make up of the State Board of Education. Gov. Greitens is putting his mark on the State Board of Education through his appointments to the eight member board. In August he appointed Melissa Gelner of Springfield and Eddie Justice of Poplar Bluff to the State Board. He later removed Gelner’s appointment. Gelner, frustrated, said, “He requested my vote to remove Missouri Education Commissioner Margie Vandeven from her position and to hire a new-to-the-state candidate recommended by the governor without open process.” Gelner said she was removed because she resisted pressure to make the change quickly, as soon as the Sept. 19 meeting. Two additional members were appointed in late Aug. by the governor.

For more on this article, see this week's issue of the Caldwell County News!

