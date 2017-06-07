MU Extension Administrators Scheduled for Meeting in Jamesport

On Friday, August 4th, the Northwest Extension Region and the Daviess County Extension Center will be hosting several University of Missouri Extension administrators for a meeting to discuss the future of MU Extension and Engagement, and hear from stakeholders on what they would like see from Extension.

Extension administrators planning to attend include:

Dr. Marshall Stewart — Vice Chancellor for Extension and Engagement — University of Missouri Extension

Dr. Blake Naughton — Associate Vice Chancellor of Extension and Engagement — University of Missouri Extension

Joy Millard — Assistant Vice Chancellor of Extension and Engagement — University of Missouri Extension

Dr. Rob Kallenbach — Assistant Dean, Agriculture and Natural Resources Extension, College of Agriculture, Food & Natural Resources — University of Missouri

Joe Lear — Regional Director, Northwest Region — University of Missouri Extension

The meeting will begin at 1:00 PM at the Jamesport Fire and Rescue Building, 406 S. Allen Lane, near downtown Jamesport, Missouri. Dr. Stewart will be sharing what we have learned about Missouri from several Community Conversations meetings, various reviews, and quantitative data and to share/seek input on our future MU Extension and Engagement direction.

This will be a time to visit and hold a conversation with our top administrators, Extension stakeholders, partners and others regarding our shared future in Missouri, vetting and affirming “who we are” as Extension and Engagement.

Dr. Stewart would like to have a conversation with the citizens and community leaders of Missouri as we plan our future. He and our other administrators truly value your input. This will be an excellent opportunity for you to hear the long-term plans for Extension and discuss them with our top Extension administrators.

For more information, please contact the NW Region Extension office at 816-279-6064.

