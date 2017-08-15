MU Extension specialty crop surveys due Sept. 1

University of Missouri Extension specialists recently began a survey to learn how many specialty crop growers there are in the state and what their economic impact is.

MU Extension commercial agriculture economists Joe Horner and Ryan Milhollin say the survey helps MU and the Missouri Department of Agriculture (MDA) decide how to best help these growers through education and research.

Specialty crops include fruits, berries, tree nuts, vegetables, flowers, nursery stock crops, sod, mushrooms, cut Christmas trees, maple syrup and honey.

The survey assesses the number of acres of specialty crops in each county. It also measures revenue, where and how crops are sold, and how long producers have grown their crops.

Horner says the surveys will be anonymous. The MU Assessment Resource Center will analyze the results. MDA funded the project to measure the scope of the specialty crop industry in Missouri.

MDA administers the USDA Specialty Crop Block Grant Program to support local and regional food efforts through marketing, training, outreach, technical assistance, and establishment or expansion of local and regional food businesses in communities.

Surveys are due Sept. 1. It may be completed online at tinyurl.com/SpecCrop. It takes about 10 minutes to complete.

Source: Joe Horner, 573-882-9339

