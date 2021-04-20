Colonel Eric T. Olson, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, would like to make the public aware of the following:

National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week takes place from April 11-17, 2021. This event honors the thousands of men and women throughout the United States who answer emergency calls for assistance, dispatch emergency professionals and equipment, and render life-saving, pre-arrival instructions to citizens of our great nation. The employees of the Missouri State Highway Patrol are proud to join in recognizing the dedication of our Patrol communications personnel as well as other public safety communications professionals throughout our state. These professionals are to be commended for their tireless efforts to support field responders and provide critical services within the state of Missouri.

“When someone traveling in our state or enjoying one of Missouri’s many lakes calls the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the compassionate voice on the other end of the call is one of the Patrol’s communications employees,” said Col. Olson. “Our professionals are resourceful and committed to public service and public safety. They are living examples of our agency’s core values and an important part of the Patrol’s tradition of excellence. I commend them for the work they do 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.”

The Patrol’s communications employees are often the first contact for Missouri's residents and visitors who need routine or emergency services. In addition, these dedicated men and women operate the Patrol's crucial radio communications network for troopers, commercial vehicle enforcement, and specialist operations responding to emergencies. During natural disasters or other catastrophic events, these same communications personnel are part of the statewide communications network necessary for effective emergency operations.

In 1937, the Missouri Legislature approved plans to create the Missouri State Highway Patrol's various troop locations and radio stations around the state. It further approved the hire of sufficient radio personnel to staff these stations. Fifteen radio personnel were ready to provide communications by the time the buildings were built. Today, the Patrol’s 147 communications operators and telecommunicators ensure the business lines, highway emergency phone numbers, and radio systems are covered 24 hours a day, seven days a week at our nine troop locations.

“Public safety communications personnel are an integral part of every law enforcement agency,” said Col. Olson. “Please join me in taking the time to say, ‘Thank you for your service,’ to Missouri’s law enforcement communicators.”