Make your dog a happy dog.

National Walk Your Dog Week in October

Tue, 10/03/2017 - 16:25 admin

National Walk Your Dog Week (October 1 to 7), which aims to address canine behavior issues and canine obesity, is a great opportunity for you and your pup to get outside and enjoy the green spaces around you – a message Lucky the TurfMutt shares year-round.

“Getting outside to play in my yard and taking a walk in nature are two of my absolute favorite things in the world to do,” says Lucky the TurfMutt. “I’m fortunate to live with a human who understands the importance of being outside on walks, and I hope all pet parents will use National Walk Your Dog Week as an opportunity to jump start a new routine and bond with their dog.”

