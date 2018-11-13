NCMC’s Outstanding Apprenticeship Student is Beth Snow

In recognition of National Apprenticeship Week, NCMC has named Beth Snow, an apprenticeship student from Missouri Star Quilt Company from Hamilton, Missouri, as North Central Missouri College’s Outstanding Apprenticeship Student. Beth is taking courses at NCMC through Missouri Star Quilt Company to develop her leadership skills, and learn more about how the organization works. After her first class in her apprenticeship program, Beth was motivated to continue learning, take more classes, and work on multiple certificates. Beth is currently majoring in Business and Technology with a technology emphasis to complete her two-year degree.

Beth is a Retail Shop Associate at Missouri Star Quilt Company and helps enhance the customer experience by assisting individuals built a quilt from start to finish. With her 40-hour workweek, Beth enjoys the freedom and flexibility of her online courses. “My favorite thing about NCMC are my online classes,” said Beth. “Everyone at NCMC has been quick to answer questions and are always ready to help.”

One class Beth is currently enrolled in is Micro Computer Applications. Beth said, “I had no idea you could do so much and how powerful Microsoft Office could be. Tools like Word, PowerPoint, and Excel have made my job easier.”

Beth went on to say, “NCMC is a great place to start your college career. If you are considering school, and you are a non-traditional, NCMC makes the transition easy.” To learn more about Apprenticeship programs at NCMC, visit www.ncmissouri.edu or contact Jason Helton, Business and Corporate Relations Director at 660-359-3948 x1278.