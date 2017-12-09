New Life Retreat
Drug and Alcohol Rehabilitation and Education
PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT
People who know someone struggling with an addiction often wonder how to help that friend or relative. With your support, they have a greater chance of overcoming their addiction.
Each situation is unique, but there are some general guidelines for finding a drug rehab that works best for them.
http://www.narcononnewliferetreat.org/blog/shocking-solution-to-heroin-addiction.html
ADDICTION SCREENINGS
Narconon can help you take steps to overcome addiction in your family. Call today for free screenings or referrals. 1- 800-431-1754