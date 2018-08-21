Northwest Missouri Steam & Gas Engine Show

The NW Missouri Steam and Gas Engine show was held Aug. 17, 18 and 19.

Starting the event was the evening parade on Friday. A variety of tractors, old and new, made their way down the main street of Hamilton along with antique cars, antique machinery, garden tractors, and many other entries.

The results of the uptown parade are as follows:

Antique Car

1st Place: Michael Ford’s 1934 Ford driven by Robert Ford.

2nd Place: Stan and Debby Hunt’s 1951 GMC 1 Ton Tow Truck, original throughout, driven by Stan and Debby Hunt.

3rd Place: Junior and Liz Blakley’s 1930 Model A Ford Coupe, mostly all original except paint, driven by Junior and Liz Blakley.

Classic Car

1st Place: Harold Gibson’s Dodge Truck 1939 TC driven by Harold Gibson.

2nd Place: Paul Burke’s 1965 Ford Mustang driven by Jeremy Burke.

3rd Place: Robert and Ashley Ford’s 1952 Chevy driven by Ashley Ford.

Antique Tractor

1st Place: Paul Burke’s 1939 Allis Chalmers RC, restored and finished last month and driven by Paul Burke.

2nd Place: David and Carol Mulnix’s 1961 340 Farmall Wide Front, restored in 2015 by David, pretty rare, driven by David Mulnix.

3rd Place: Robert and Neva Feighly’s 1948 Massey Harris Poney, named Neva’s Surprise.

Classic Tractor

1st Place: Townsend Farms from Union Star, 1967 Allis Chalmers D21, first tractor Allis Chalmers made that had more than 100 hp.

2nd Place: Townsend Farms from Union Star, 1975 International 1568.

3rd Place: Wayne Eberting’s 1970 John Deere 4520 driven by Wayne Eberting.

Equine

1st Place: Cathy Youtsey’s George and Cart entry driven by Cathy Youtsey.

Garden Tractor:

1st Place: Coltin Maudlin’s 1964 Wheelhorse 654, restored by Fred and driven by Coltin Maudlin.

2nd Place: ?

3rd Place: Lucas Blades’ Fuller and Johnson ND 2 HP Hit ‘n Miss original engine, driven by Oliver Blades.

Antique Farm Machinery

1st Place: Bruce and Ryley Baragary’s 1949 Farmall H, 1984 IHC 435 square baler, David Bradley wagon gear restored by 10-year old Bryce Baragary, driven by Ryley Baragary.

2nd Place: Bruce Baragary’s 1959 Olvier 770, Oliver #5 Corn Picker, Oliver running gears w/Heider Box.

3rd Place: Scott Goodman’s 1954 Farmall A Industrial Highway Mower, used by MO State Highway Dept., driven by Scott Goodman.

People’s Choice award went to: Mark and Annette Burnett’s 1964 IH 706 w/2 row model 234 picker, driven by Mark and Annette Burnett.

The Cowboy mounted shoot out was held after the Friday evening parade and was well attended.

The Show Me Mounted Shooters are a Central Missouri-based local branch of the Cowboy Mounted Shooting Association, with many diverse and talented members. Originally founded in 2002 with just a few cowboys and cowgirls interested in bringing the sport of mounted shooting to Missouri, the club has since grown and expanded to include over fifty members, and many entire families that regularly compete and enjoy the truly unique sport of Cowboy Mounted Shooting! Missouri is now consistently ranked as one of the top states for mounted shooting and competitors from the state of Missouri are well known within our sport as some of the toughest mounted shooters in the world!

Mounted contestants compete in this fast action timed event using two .45 caliber single action revolvers each loaded with five rounds of specially prepared blank ammunition. The Cowboy Mounted Shooting Association "C.M.S.A." has a variety of levels of competition for everyone, ranging from novice levels to the seasoned professional, and now has over 13,000 members from all over the world.

After the event a few of the cowboys greeted the audience and answered a lot of questions.

Saturday morning the antique and classic tractor pulling contest began and continued throughout the day. Results of that competition are as follows:

3500 B Combined

1st Place- Mark Folkedahl, IH300 Utility, 331.25; 2nd Place- Bud Nace, Farmall H; 3rd Place- Herb Danner, Oliver 77, 311.22.

4000 E Combined

1st Place- Allen Kincaide, Allis WC, 344.31; 2nd Place- Will Roberson, Allis Chalmers WD, 341.53; 3rd Place- Brian Sherrets, 101 Massey, 328.88.

4500 G Combined

1st Place- Mark Folkedahl, IH300 Utility, 335.38; 2nd Place- Will Roberson, Allis Chalmers WD, 329.09; 3rd Place- Brian Sherrets, 101 Massey, 328.84.

5500 L Combined

1st Place- Allyson Puckett John Deere H, 301.94; 2nd Place- Dan Mason, M Farmall, 292.34; 3rd Place- Rick Gladbach, Super M Farmall, 289.56.

5000 J Combined

1st Place- Rick Gladbach, Super M Farmall, 315.03; 2nd Place- Cale Wrisinger, Oliver 77, 312.47; 3rd Place- Dan Mason, M Farmall, 310.84.

3500 C Shootout

1st Place- Aaron Kincaide, Allis Chalmers WC, 348.81; 2nd Place- Will Roberson, Allis Chalmers WC 45, 316.34; 3rd Place- Mark Folkedual, IH 300 Utility, 309.75.

4500 H Shootout

1st Place- Grant Newton, Oliver 77, 312.09; 2nd Place- Cole Wrisinger, Oliver 77, 312.00; 3rd Place- Nadine Johnson, 88 Oliver, 296.72.

3500 A Farm

1st Place- Jodi Foster, WD Allis Chalmers, 292.88; 2nd Place- Jesse Puckett, WD, 267.06; 3rd Place, Kellie Kipp, WC Allis, 260.84.

4000 D Farm

1st Place- Dale Gladbach, Farmall H, 282.59; 2nd Place- Sammy Jo Puckett, WC, 275.59; 3rd Place- Jesse Puckett, WD, 274.09.

4500 F Farm

1st Place- Sammy Joe Puckett, WC, 288.81; 2nd Place- Jake Waters, 37A John Deere, 280.13; 3rd Place- Kenny Raines, Super H Farmall, 277.00.

50001 Farm

1st Place- Danny Herring, M Farmall, 300.38; 2nd Place- Jake Waters, 37A John Deere, 292.03; 3rd Place- Harley Sprouse, M Farmall, 269.66.

5500 K Farm

1st Place- Steve Ousley, Farmall Super M, 308.69; 2nd Place- Aaron Kincaid, 400 Farmall, 294.22; 3rd Place- Randy Sayren, 44 MA Massey, 293.00.

5500 M. Shootout

1st Place- Dan Mason, M Farmall, 294.22; 2nd Place- Rick Gladbach, Super M Farmall, 285.53; 3rd Place- JC Frank, 88 Oliver, 277.25.

6000 N Farm

1st Place- Gary Raines, Super 88 Oliver, 293.06; 2nd Place- Danny Herring, M Farmall, 289.53; 3rd Place- Aaron Kincaide, Farmall 400, 278.09.

6000 O Combined

1st Place- Rick Gladbach, Super M Farmall, 322.75; 2nd Place- JC Frank, 88 Oliver, 277.19; 3rd Place- Bud Nace, Farmall M, 271.56.

6500 P Farm

1st Place- Aaron Kincaide, Farmall 400, 285.84; 2nd Place- Allen Kincaide, 400 Farmall, 277.83; 3rd Place- Waylon Puckett, Super MTA, 267.75.

6500 Q Combined

1st Place- JC Frank, 88 Oliver, 297.66; 2nd Place- Jerry Hubbard, G John Deere, 291.97; 3rd Place- Mark Siemer, 44 Massey, 291.75.

7500 S Farm

1st Place- Andrew Stone, Farmall 400, 280.31; 2nd Place- Aaron Kincaide, 400 Farmall, 277.69, 3rd Place- Gary Raines, Super 88 Oliver, 275.75.

7500 T Combined

1st Place- Ed Miller, JP G1952, 279.91; 2nd Place- Jerry Hubbard, G John Deere, 279.28; 3rd Place- Rick Johnson, G John Deere, 278.22.

6500 R Shootout

1st Place- Jerry Hubbard, G John Deere, 292.00; 2nd Place- JC Frank, 88 Oliver, 286.50; 3rd Place- Rick Gladbach, Super M Farmall, 286.34.

8500 U Farm

1st Place- Gary Raines, Super 88 Oliver, 294.97; 2nd Place- Aaron Kincaide, Farmall 400, 272.66; 3rd Place- Ryan Foster, Farmall 400, 267.75.

8500 V Combined

1st Place- Ed Miller, John Deere G 1952, 373.03; 2nd Place- Rick Johnson, G John Deere, 367.59; 3rd Place- Jim McAfee, John Deere G, 332.22.

The Parade of Power made its path through the fairgrounds at noon.

The Horseshoe Pitching contest was held Saturday afternoon. Winners of that event are as follows:

Flight A

1st Place: Brad James

2nd Place: Todd Whitney

3rd Place: Bob Hildreth

Flight B

1st Place: Joe Green

2nd Place: Dennis Lund

3rd Place: Chris Blackburn

Grand Champion – Brad James