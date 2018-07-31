NW Missouri Steam & Gas Engine Show Aug. 17-19
Featured Models:
Advance Steam Engines
G, H, I Gas Engines
International Tractors
Daily Events – Steam and Gas Engine Demonstrations, Threshing, Sawmills, Blacksmith, Homestead Skills, Flea Market and Vendors
Schedule:
FRIDAY, AUGUST 17, 2018
8 am – Tractor Cruise Sign Up, out the gate at 9 am
6 pm – Up Town Parade
7 pm – Mic-O-Say Dancers, upper pavilion
7:30 pm – Cowboy Mounted Shooting Competition
8 pm – Stanley Steamers Band, upper stage
8 pm – Community Bonfire
SATURDAY, AUGUST 18, 2018
10 am – Antique and Classic Tractor Pull
Noon – Parade of Power
1 pm – Horseshoe Pitching Tournament
8 pm – Featured Band – MIXOLOGY, upper stage
8 pm – Community Bonfire
9 pm – Spark Show!!
SUNDAY, AUGUST 19, 2018
9 am – Community Church Service
10:30 am – Kiddie Pedal Tractor Pull
12:30 pm – Garden Tractor Pull
ADMISSION:
$5 per Day OR $10 after 6 pm
Weekend Button $10
For more information contact:
President, Kendall Morgan: (816) 284-2646
Vice President, Robert Blades: (816) 390-0199
Secretary, Lisa Henderson: (816) 465-0585
Tractor Pull, Steve Heldenbrand: (816) 724-1166
Garden Tractor Pull, Larry Baldwin: (660) 663-7777
CMSA, Benjiumen Denney: (816) 304-6876
Tractor Cruise, Jim Gubser: (816) 583-1048
Horseshoe Tournament, Edd Orr: (816) 632-0177
Show grounds are located 1 mile West of Hamilton, MO on CC Hwy to 834 NW Osage Drive.