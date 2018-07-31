NW Missouri Steam & Gas Engine Show Aug. 17-19

Featured Models:

Advance Steam Engines

G, H, I Gas Engines

International Tractors

Daily Events – Steam and Gas Engine Demonstrations, Threshing, Sawmills, Blacksmith, Homestead Skills, Flea Market and Vendors

Schedule:

FRIDAY, AUGUST 17, 2018

8 am – Tractor Cruise Sign Up, out the gate at 9 am

6 pm – Up Town Parade

7 pm – Mic-O-Say Dancers, upper pavilion

7:30 pm – Cowboy Mounted Shooting Competition

8 pm – Stanley Steamers Band, upper stage

8 pm – Community Bonfire

SATURDAY, AUGUST 18, 2018

10 am – Antique and Classic Tractor Pull

Noon – Parade of Power

1 pm – Horseshoe Pitching Tournament

8 pm – Featured Band – MIXOLOGY, upper stage

8 pm – Community Bonfire

9 pm – Spark Show!!

SUNDAY, AUGUST 19, 2018

9 am – Community Church Service

10:30 am – Kiddie Pedal Tractor Pull

12:30 pm – Garden Tractor Pull

ADMISSION:

$5 per Day OR $10 after 6 pm

Weekend Button $10

For more information contact:

President, Kendall Morgan: (816) 284-2646

Vice President, Robert Blades: (816) 390-0199

Secretary, Lisa Henderson: (816) 465-0585

Tractor Pull, Steve Heldenbrand: (816) 724-1166

Garden Tractor Pull, Larry Baldwin: (660) 663-7777

CMSA, Benjiumen Denney: (816) 304-6876

Tractor Cruise, Jim Gubser: (816) 583-1048

Horseshoe Tournament, Edd Orr: (816) 632-0177

Show grounds are located 1 mile West of Hamilton, MO on CC Hwy to 834 NW Osage Drive.