Oct. 20-21 Fall Festival & Draft Horse Plow Days

An annual event formally hosted by Bob Blades at the Hollow Road location. A demonstration event with homesteading skills including apple butter, cider press, bee keeping, broom making, black smithing, pumpkin carving, cooking by steam engine, saw mills, grist mills, sorghum making, steam and gas engine demonstrations, and highlighted with draft horse plowing! We are excited to host this event in conjunction with the Missouri Draft Horse and Mule Association. For draft horse accommodations, please contact Cathy Youtsey at 816-284-1654. For all other show inquiries, contact Robert Blades at 816-390-0199.