Operation Homefront and Kansas City Dollar Tree Stores Collaborate to Make the Season Merry and Bright for Military Children

Operation Homefront and Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) will once again join forces this year to make the holidays brighter for our military families with the nonprofit’s Holiday Toy Drive. For the 11th consecutive year, Dollar Tree customers can purchase toys for military kids, easing the financial burdens that often accompany the holiday season for junior- and mid-grade (E1-E6) service members and their families.

Dollar Tree stores will have collection boxes available in which shoppers place their purchased toys, knowing they will be delivered to the children of our men and women in uniform. Operation Homefront volunteers collect these toys to be distributed at the nonprofit’s holiday events across the country and through on-base Family Readiness Groups. Making the season bright for military families is what this partnership is all about, and Dollar Tree and its generous customers have made that joy possible since 2006.

“On behalf of the entire Operation Homefront family, I want to thank Dollar Tree and its customers for continuing their generous support for our Holiday Toy Drive program,” said Brig. Gen. (ret.) John I. Pray Jr., president & CEO of Operation Homefront. “Over the course of the past 11 years, we have made a real difference, with millions of goods going to support our military families. Our work together over this holiday season continues to demonstrate our collective appreciation for their exceptional service and the importance of our efforts to help this very special group of our fellow Americans thrive in the communities they have worked so hard to protect.”

OperationHomefront.org also accepts online contributions for all of Operation Homefront’s programs to build strong, stable, and secure military families.

About Operation Homefront: Founded in 2002, Operation Homefront is a national nonprofit organization whose mission is to build strong, stable, and secure military families so that they can thrive – not simply struggle to get by – in the communities they have worked so hard to protect. Recognized for superior performance by leading independent charity oversight groups, 92 percent of Operation Homefront expenditures go directly to programs that support tens of thousands of military families each year. Operation Homefront provides critical financial assistance, transitional and permanent housing and family support services to prevent short-term needs from turning into chronic, long-term struggles. Thanks to the generosity of our donors and the support from thousands of volunteers, Operation Homefront proudly serves America’s military families. For more information, visit OperationHomefront.org.

About Dollar Tree: Dollar Tree, a Fortune 200 Company, operates more than 14,500 stores across 48 states and five Canadian provinces. Stores operate under the brands of Dollar Tree, Family Dollar, and Dollar Tree Canada. To learn more about the Company, visit www.DollarTree.com.