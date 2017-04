The Penney High School Choir, under the direction of Mrs. Twyla Finch, performed at the MSHSAA State Music Festival for Large Ensembles in Maryville on April 4. The choir performed two memorized songs for three judges, then performed a song by sight reading for another judge. All four judges gave the choir a one rating, the highest possible. The choir will be performing at the PHS spring concert on May 8 at 7:00 p.m.