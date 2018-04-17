Penney FBLA students attend Missouri FBLA Leadership Conference

Members of the Hamilton Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) Chapter recently attended the 2018 Missouri FBLA Leadership Conference held on April 8th-10th in Springfield, Missouri.

FBLA is a career and technical student organization for all high school students participating in business programs. Over 4,500 members and advisers representing 426 chapters throughout the state met to elect state officers, transact business of the state chapter, participate in leadership and career workshops, and compete in the state leadership awards program.

Representing the Hamilton chapter in the state competitive leadership awards program were: Brandon Kanoy-Accounting II;Brooklyn Cornett-Organizational Leadership,;Julia Kanoy-Organizational Leadership;Christian Dixon- Journalism, Business Communications; Clayton Cook, Halee Orr, Lyndsey Ernat, McKauley Prothero-Parliamentary Procedure; Josh Westover-Cyber Security; Levi Leader-Intro to IT; and Andrew Ernat, Derek Dixon-Emerging Business Issues . Voting delegates Andrew and Clayton attended campaign booths, listened to campaign speeches, and elected the new officers through primary and general elections. Brandon Kanoy placed 1st, qualifying him for Nationals, which will be held in Baltimore, MD at the end of June. Lyndsey qualified for a super parliamentary procedures team based on her score on her written test. She will be on a team comprised of four students from other schools in Missouri to compete at the national conference. Julia was unable to attend the conference, but completed her competition on-line before of the conference. Caden Brown was unable to attend due to an illness and did not get to compete. Melanie Rouse, adviser, accompanied the students.