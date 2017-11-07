Penney High recognized as Bronze Medal School

For the fourth year in a row, Penney High School in Hamilton, Missouri was recognized as a Bronze Medal School by the 2017 U.S. News and World Report Best High Schools rankings. Penney High School was one of 6,041 high schools, or 21.2% of eligible schools, to be awarded bronze medals.

According to PHS principal Tim Schieber, “It was great to be recognized by U.S. News and World Report for the fourth year in a row. It is a great accomplishment for our students, staff, and community. We were one of 122 high schools in the state to receive the Bronze Medal ranking and one of five KCI Conference schools to receive this distinction. Missouri also had two schools recognized as gold medal schools and 22 were recognized as silver medal schools. With 517 high schools being judged, we were pleased to be included.”

A total of 28,496 public high schools in all 50 states and the District of Columbia were analyzed. Of these schools, 20,487 public high schools across the country had high enough 12th-grade enrollment and sufficient data from the 2014-2015 school year to be eligible for the rankings. Data used included End Of Course test data for Missouri and comparisons were made as to how proficiency rates were for disadvantaged youth in the school as compared to other districts in the state. The final step was the college readiness performance, as judged by Advanced Placement or International Baccalaureate test data. Currently Penney High School does not participate in either of these programs so the district was not considered for the gold or silver level.

As a result of the three-step rankings process, 29.5 % of the 20,487 eligible public high schools were awarded a gold, silver, or bronze medal. Of those schools in the study, 500 high schools, or 2.4%, were awarded gold medals and 2109 high schools, or 10.3%, were awarded silver medals.

https://www.usnews.com/info/blogs/press-room/articles/2017-04-25/us-news...