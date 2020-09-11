Pennsylvania House Speaker Demands Audit of Election

Washington, D.C.: Speaker Bryan Cutler of the Pennsylvania House sent a letter to Governor Tom Wolf formally requesting an audit of the general election results.

"Speaker Cutler is a fighting patriot in the spirit of our Founders," said Ed Martin, president of Phyllis Schlafly Eagles. "His letter to Governor Wolf details just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to fraud in Pennsylvania's elections. He rightly demands that the electoral process be handled in a constitutional and transparent way. The systematic rigging of election results we are witnessing is a shame on our Republic and disenfranchisement of American voters. We need more officials like Speaker Bryan Cutler to stand up for their constituents and demand swift, thorough, and transparent election counts."